Cardiac Cohen Strikes as Bostedt Wrangles the Bulls with 55 Saves

March 30, 2024 - SPHL (SPHL)

PELHAM, AL - The Macon Mayhem would ready themselves to close out the season series against the Birmingham Bulls on Saturday night in Pelham. After a 51-save effort last night, Jack Bostedt would draw the start once again in between the pipes, and he would be on one yet again.

Macon's gritty forecheck would bear fruit yet again to open the scoring early in the game. Jake Goldowski would rip a beauty of a shot by Stewart off assists from Tanner Nagel and Adam Eby. Each team would threaten throughout the period, but goaltending would rule the first period. Very late in the period, Alec Severson would once again show his muscle with a fight with Kyler Matthews that would set a scrappy tone for the game. Bostedt would pick up right back where he left off last night, stopping all 15 shots faced in the frame to hold onto the 1-0 Mayhem lead.

Early in the second period, Birmingham's CJ Walker would dive at the rebounded puck and score just as the man advantage was expiring for the Bulls. Macon would control a lion's share of the possession throughout the period thanks to several powerplay opportunities. Despite consistent threats, the Mayhem were unable to snag a goal in the period. Bostedt would be stellar in the pipes, stopping 18 shots in the period to keep things level.

After a brief debate, Birmingham would indeed capture the lead after Carson Rose scored on the powerplay. The game would carry a very chippy energy the rest of the way. After not finding much success on the powerplay all night, success would come at the perfect time for the Mayhem. Coach Caleb Cameron would pull the goaltender for the extra attacker to skate 6-on-4. With just 1.8 seconds left in regulation, Alex "Cardiac" Cohen would backhand a shot on net to pull the Mayhem out of the grave and into overtime.

Macon would dominate the possession-oriented overtime as they controlled the puck for the first two minutes. Birmingham would get a rush, but Alex Cohen would backcheck well and block a Rose shot. Then on the ensuing 2-on-1 rush, Jake Goldowski would perfectly pick out "Cardiac" Cohen to snag the winner in a wild overtime thriller.

Jack Bostedt would immediately be showered with adoration from the Mayhem bench after his second professional win. This time, it was a marvelous 55 save effort to lock down a 3-2 overtime win.

The Mayhem will turn their sights to Pensacola for a 5:05 EST puck drop tomorrow afternoon on the Florida panhandle. The Mayhem will be back home next Saturday for the final game of the season to take on Huntsville on Fan Appreciation Night. For tickets or more information, visit maconmayhem.com or call us at 478-803-1592.

