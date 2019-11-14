Cardenales de Springfield to Debut in 2020 Copa De La DiversiÃÂ³n

The Springfield Cardinals are excited to continue their increased efforts of community inclusion at Hammons Field by adopting the "Cardenales de Springfield" name and brand during select games in the 2020 season in conjunction with Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n" initiative.

Participating in this year's "Copa de la DiversiÃ³n," which celebrates Hispanic and Latino communities across the country, builds upon the Springfield Cardinals commitment to making Hammons Field a hub for all members of the Southwest Missouri community. Just last season, the Springfield Cardinals partnered with The Glo Center for the first-ever Pride Night at Hammons Field and with Springfield NAACP for a celebration of Jackie Robinson's life, career and impact.

"We believe there is a difference between allowing people into the stadium versus welcoming everyone in our community to enjoy Cardinals Baseball at Hammons Field," Springfield Cardinals VP/General Manager Dan Reiter said. "We want to welcome all fans to our ballpark and the Cardenales de Springfield identity is just the latest building block within that initiative."

Our Cardenales identity will make its Hammons Field debut on a day that has developed in the United States into a commemoration of Mexican culture and heritage, particularly in regions with large Mexican-American populations--Cinco de Mayo. This year's Cinco de Mayo falls on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 when the Cardinals host the Northwest Arkansas Naturals at 6:30 p.m.

Over the past few months, the Cardinals developed a unique logo for the initiative by transforming our already popular and widely identifiable "S Bird" logo into a design that pays homage to and draws inspiration from the Mexican holiday of DÃ­a de Los Muertos as well as the colorful sign that stands on Calle Independencia--a famous and vibrant street in Springfield's sister city of Tlaquepaque, Mexico.

Local businesses interested in partnering with the Cardinals for Copa de la DiversiÃ³n should contact our front office at 417-863-0395 or springfield@cardinals.com.

Official Cardenales de Springfield Brand Story: The Springfield Cardinals are proud to adopt the "Cardenales" name and logo--just one season after the same milestone took place at Busch Stadium--welcoming all members of the Latino and Hispanic community and paying homage to their rich tradition throughout the entire Cardinals organization.

More about Copa de la DiversiÃ³n: The cornerstone of MiLB's Es Divertido Ser Un Fan (It's Fun to be A Fan) Hispanic fan engagement initiative, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n established an innovative new platform authentically connecting MiLB teams with their diverse communities, embracing the culture and values that resonate most with U.S. Hispanics nationwide.

The fourth year of celebrating Es Divertido Ser Un Fan, 2020 marks the third year of the Copa de la DiversiÃ³n initiative, cementing MiLB's commitment to U.S. Hispanic communities nationwide. The campaign had massive success in 2019, paving the way for the 2020 program, including:

- 1.8 million fans attending nearly 400 Copa de la DiversiÃ³n games

- MiLB teams partnering with more than 200 local Hispanic/Latino organizations, donating more than $400,000 in cash and gifts-in-kind to local Hispanic philanthropies

- Nearly 20% higher average attendance per Copa game vs. the average per game attendance

Since launching Es Divertido Ser Un Fan in 2017, Minor League Baseball has continued to reinforce its position as a leader in creativity, innovation and community engagement with its intentional and authentic strategy to engage its U.S. Hispanic fans. In 2018, Copa de la DiversiÃ³n was introduced with 33 teams and grew to 72 teams in 2019. The 2020 campaign adds 22 new teams and identities to MiLB's "comunidades" of Copa de la DiversiÃ³n, plus four rebrands from the previous year.

