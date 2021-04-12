Cardboard Fan Cutouts Available for 2021 BlueClaws Home Games

April 12, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Fans can now come out to see the BlueClaws in-person and virtually! The team will sell cardboard cutouts that will be placed around the ballpark filling in seats that will be unavailable for fans to enforce social-distancing protocols.

Fans can order their cutouts online.

After the order, the team will reach out with instructions on how to submit your photo(s) that will be used for the cutout(s).

Each cutout is just $35 and fans will be able to retrieve their cutouts at the conclusion of the season. Cutouts will be spaced around the ballpark and visible on all BlueClaws broadcasts on MiLB.TV. Additionally, the team will feature cutouts on BlueClaws social media throughout the season.

"Fan cutouts are a fun way to fill in space around the seating bowl that must be used to enforce social distancing protocols," said Bob McLane, BlueClaws Senior VP of Ticket Sales & Service and a board member of BlueClaws Charities. "Additionally, we are pleased to be able to use this opportunity to raise money for BlueClaws Charities and our amazing Community Partner organizations."

Fans can purchase cutouts in a group or row and those cutouts will be "seated" together within the ballpark.

Proceeds will benefit BlueClaws Charities and their Community Partners. BlueClaws Charities is the official 501c3 organization of the Jersey Shore BlueClaws and works with 40 Community Partner organizations committed to supporting the underprivileged at the Jersey Shore.

The BlueClaws, who re-branded to the Jersey Shore BlueClaws in October, begin the season on May 4th against Hudson Valley (Yankees). The team will be celebrating 20 years at the Jersey Shore throughout the summer. The 2021 BlueClaws schedule includes 12 home games against Hudson Valley (Yankees) and 12 games against Brooklyn (Mets). The team will also play as the High-A affiliate of the Phillies for the first time.

Single-game tickets are currently on sale for all 60 BlueClaws home games in 2021. Additionally, the BlueClaws have mini and partial plans available that include Boardwalk Bundle tickets incorporating the BlueClaws boardwalk game area on the concourse in centerfield plus give fans dinner and dessert at each game plus season ticket holder gifts.

• Discuss this story on the High-A East League message board...





High-A East League Stories from April 12, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.