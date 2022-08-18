Caranci Ends Retirement to Play with Sea Wolves for the 22-23 Season

Biloxi, MS- Matt Caranci an 8 year veteran of the Federal League has made it official and will be returning after four full seasons away from the league. Caranci originally started with the league playing for Coach Phil Esposito with the Danbury Whalers, as well as with the Danbury Titans and the Watertown Wolves.

Caranci has won one Federal League Commissioner's Cup Championship in 2013 with the Whalers. Also, suiting up that season in three games for the Louisiana Icegators of the SPHL. With 255 career games and a total of 202 points equal to 0.80 points per game. Caranci is a veteran player that can help contribute towards success on the ice and off as a leader. He joins Joe Pace and Chris Leveille as Sea Wolves players with over 250 games played, Filling another veteran spot on the Sea Wolves roster for this upcoming season.

Caranci had this to say when asked his feelings coming back after four years off and to be coming back to play again for Coach Phil Esposito. "It's an idea I've been toying with for the last few years. I wanted to make a comeback with Danbury, but other circumstances in my life at the time prevented that from happening. Now that Phil is coaching again and I am in a position to make another go at it, I am thrilled to have this opportunity to join the Sea Wolves organization and have another chance to win under Espo." We asked him out of all the teams in the league how and why did he decided on the Sea Wolves "I knew at my age it's now or never in terms of a comeback, and once I heard Phil got the job in Mississippi it was really an easy decision. He knows how to win and always puts a contender together. I am really looking forward to getting to know my teammates and playing in front of Our Fans!"

When asked what his goal personally was or for the team this year coming back he had this to say, "My goal for this season is the same as any other- to win the whole damn thing. I am very confident that I will have a solid season but personal stats are of little importance to me to be honest. I know I have to contribute to help us get to where we want to go but as long as we're winning that's all that matters."Lastly we asked him to give our fans his season prediction, "As for my prediction for the fans, all I can tell you is that we will be competitive and you will be entertained." Caranci stated

