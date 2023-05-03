Captains vs TinCaps Postponed for Second Straight Day, Doubleheader Scheduled for May 6
May 3, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(Eastlake, OH) Due to inclement weather, today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains and Fort Wayne TinCaps has been postponed. Saturday, May 6th, will now see a doubleheader at Classic Auto Group Park. Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any 2023 regular season home game at the box office.
Saturday's doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games with game one beginning at 5:00 p.m. Gates will open at 4:00 p.m. Saturday's tickets are valid for both games.
Saturday Promotions -
Sausage Fest Saturday
T-Rex Appreciation Night
Food Special of the Day -
Sausage of the Day - Slovenian Sausage
Sausage & Beverage Bat only $20 pre game! (At the Grill)
