Captains Unveil Festive Christmas Suite to Spark Cheer All Year Long

December 4, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - The Lake County Captains are thrilled to announce the grand unveiling of their Christmas-themed suite at Classic Auto Group Park. This festive addition promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans, families and friends all year round!

The Lake County Captains Christmas Suite features a magnificent Christmas tree as its centerpiece, creating an inviting and warm atmosphere for all attendees. The tree, generously decorated with custom captain-themed ornaments, sets the stage for a magical experience that captures the spirit of the season.

The suite's walls come alive with custom Captain-themed art pieces. These unique artworks pay homage to the team's iconic marks while infusing a touch of Christmas magic. To complete the immersive holiday experience, the suite is lit with twinkling Christmas lights, creating a cozy and enchanting ambiance. No Christmas decor is complete without a train that visits guests throughout the evening.

"We are excited to bring the North Pole to Classic Auto Group Park with our Lake County Captains Christmas Suite," said Jon Ryan, Christmas enthusiast and co-owner of the Lake County Captains. "We have a Christmas Train that runs around the top, a fireplace, tons of Captains-themed decorations, and even "Ugly Sweater" themed carpet - we didn't miss a thing."

This festive addition reflects our commitment to creating unforgettable & fun experiences for our fans. The combination of baseball, holiday decorations, and the camaraderie of the season will make attending games at Classic Auto Group Park a truly special event this Christmas.

