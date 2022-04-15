Captains Split Doubleheader, Post a Dozen Runs in Game Two

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (4-2) and Dayton Dragons (3-3), both earned a win on a sunny but chilly Thursday evening. Dayton won game one 4-2, and Lake County dominated game two 12-5.

Game 1

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Captains starter Aaron Davenport allowed a leadoff triple to Allan Cerda, who advanced home on a wild pitch. Another run came home on an error, Davenport bounced back earning two outs to end the inning, with Dayton stranding two runners in scoring position.

Lake County didn't score until the sixth inning. Jhonkensy Noel put the Captains on the board with a two-run opposite-field blast, his first home run of the season, pulling the Captains within one.

In the top of the seventh, Elly De La Cruz plated his first run of the series on a single, and the Dragons secured their first road win of the season.

Game 2

The Captains scored early and then often in game two. In the bottom of the first, Joe Naranjo continued his stellar start to the season, rocketing a ball to right-center to put Lake County up 2-0.

Petey Halpin drove in his second run of the season with a single, his second of three hits on the night.

Getting the start for the Captains' was Lenny Torres. He struck out six Dragons, allowing only one run on two hits over four innings.

In the bottom of the fourth, Lake County posted five runs. Raynel Delgado plated Gabriel Rodriguez with a double, and then after two Naranjo came up with the bases loaded. The California native shot a ball over the right-field wall, the first Captains Grand Slam since June 23, 2021.

The Dragons responded in the fifth, scoring four on two two-run homers. They wouldn't score the rest of the way, as Jordan Jones recorded the final six outs.

The Captains hit five singles in the bottom of the sixth, to add insurance, Delgado and Christian Cairo both totaled two runs batted in.

Tomorrow night, the Captains and Dragons will play game four of the six-game series, first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. Lake County's Gavin Williams and Dayton's Connor Phillips will both start their second game of the season.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

