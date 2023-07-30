Captains Seal Second Six-Game Home Series Win With 12-3 Victory Over Sky Carp

EASTLAKE, Ohio -In the fifth of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (15-14, 46-48) defeated the Beloit Sky Carp (14-15, 41-53) by a final score of 12-3 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

This marks Lake County's third consecutive series win, second six-game home series win of the season, and largest margin of victory at home this season. Additionally, six different Captains hitters had two hits in the contest.

The Captains scored a combined 9 runs in the bottom of the 2ndand 3rdinnings. In the home half of the second frame,Yordys ValdesandWill Bartlettrecorded back-to-back RBI singles to give Lake County a 2-0 lead. Later in the inning,Jake Fox, Cleveland's No. 7 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a two-out, two-run single to extend the Captains' lead to 4-0. This extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Lake County hitters drew three consecutive walks to begin the bottom of the 3rdinning. After a strikeout,Victor Planchartdrew a bases-loaded walk for his only RBI of the night, making the score 5-0. The 22-year-old went 2-for-3 at the plate with a single and a double.

Then, in the ensuing at-bat,Joe Donovanhit a two-run single to put the Captains ahead 7-0. This was immediately followed by an RBI single from Jake Fox, which made the score 8-0. The 20-year-old eventually added an RBI groundout in the bottom of the 5thinning, finishing the game with 4 RBI.

Joe Lampe, Cleveland's No. 25 prospect according to MLB.com, then hit a groundout. However, Fox was caught in a rundown between 2ndand 3rdbase on the play. Donovan scored before Fox was tagged out, which gave the Captains their 9thrun of the night.

Lake County added another run in the bottom of 7thinning, as Joe Donovan hit a two-out RBI double to put the Captains ahead 11-3. The 24-year-old tied his season-high of 3 RBI for the third time this season. The game's final run came one inning later, whenMilan Tolentino, Cleveland's No. 18 prospect according to MLB.com, hit a solo home run, his 5thhome run of the season. This hit, along with a single earlier in the game, extended his hitting streak to 9 games.

Ethan Hankinsdid not record a decision for the third time in his last four starts. The right-hander had one of his best performances of the season, pitching a season-high 4 scoreless innings, allowing a season-low one hit (tied) and season-high 4 walks, while throwing 4 strikeouts in 62 pitches (35 strikes).

Trenton Denholmthen pitched 2 innings of relief, allowing 3 hits, 2 earned runs, and zero walks, while tying his season-low of one strikeout.Elvis Jerezentered the game to begin the 7thinning, allowing a solo home run to Beloit's Joe Mack.

Finally,Lenny Torres Jr.(2-2) earned his second win of the season, pitching 2 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and.2 walks, and throwing 2 strikeouts.

First pitch for the finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Sky Carp is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at 4:00 PM. It will be "Cleveland Sports History Night" at the ballpark. Coverage of the game can be found on both the Bally Live app and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on both Twitter and Instagram.

