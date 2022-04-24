Captains Score Nine Unanswered, Complete Comeback against Loons

(MIDLAND, MI) - The Lake County Captains (7-8) scored nine consecutive runs off three home runs and a double to complete a six-run comeback beating the Great Lakes Loons (5-10) 9-6 on a windy Sunday afternoon.

Although there is no halftime in baseball, this game was a tale of two halves.

The Loons got the scoring started, with a two-run double in the first. Leonel Valera added a solo home run in the second and an RBI double in the fourth. Eddys Leonard followed Valera and plated two on a double to bring it to 6-0.

Lake County starter Tommy Mace was then removed from the game. Mace allowed six runs on six hits, walking two. The right-hander did post two strikeouts over 3.1 innings pitched.

The Captains' kickstarted their offense in the top of the fifth. With two outs and the bases loaded, Joe Naranjo stepped up and delivered his second grand slam and fourth home run of the season to make it a two-run game and silence Dow Diamond.

The sixth inning began with Jhonkensy Noel, who hit a laser off the left-field foul pole that made the score 6-5. It had a measured exit velocity of 111 miles per hour.

In the seventh, Connor Kokx singled and reached second after a wild pitch. Naranjo then drove in his fifth run of the game with an RBI double off the center-field wall. Naranjo has a team-leading 15 RBI through the team's first 15 games.

With the score tied, Hunter Stanley worked a 1-2-3 bottom of the eighth. The inning was highlighted by a Petey Halpin leaping catch in right field that robbed an extra-base hit. While the Captains runs were coming Stanley kept Great Lakes off the board throwing four scoreless.

For the Loons pitching, after Kyle Hurt went three scoreless, they used seven pitchers to try and bring relief. Eight pitchers making an appearance set a new franchise record.

In the top of the ninth, Kokx doubled, and Naranjo walked. After two outs were recorded Noel came to the plate. He took Adam Scoggins deep, a blast over the left-field wall. For the first time on the day, Lake County was ahead 9-6.

Jordan Jones would enter in the bottom of the ninth and record three outs and his third save of the season. Stanley earned the win, and Scoggins the loss. Lake County and Great Lakes split the six-game series.

The Captains return to Classic Park to begin a six-game home series against the Lansing Lugnuts. It begins Tuesday, April 26th, with first pitch at 6:35 p.m. It is a Buck Night presented by The Ohio Lottery. $1 Five Star brand hot dogs, 12-ounce fountain drinks, and 12-ounce domestic draft beer will be available.

Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

