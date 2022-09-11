Captains Regular Season Finale Canceled
September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release
(EASTLAKE, OH) - Due to inclement weather today's scheduled game between the Lake County Captains (75-53) and Fort Wayne TinCaps (50-80) has been canceled.
Tickets for the game can be exchanged at the ticket office for any 2022 playoff game or any 2023 games in April / May.
The Lake County Captains will start the postseason with a three-game series with the Great Lakes Loons, on Tuesday September 13th. Tuesday's game will be at Classic Park, with first pitch at 7 PM. Games two and three will be in Midland, Michigan at Dow Diamond on Thursday September 15th, and Friday September 16th. Times to be determined.
Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains, and the MiLB First Pitch app.
