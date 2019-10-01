Captains Promote Jen Yorko to General Manager; John Klein and Tim O'Brien Promoted to Assistant General Manager Roles

October 1, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains, the Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, are excited to announce the promotion of Assistant General Manager Jen Yorko to General Manager of the organization. Jen will be taking over the leadership of the Captains following the recently announced departure of former General Manager Neil Stein who was named Executive Director of the Lake County Visitors Bureau. Jen becomes the first female General Manager in Lake County Captains history.

In addition to Jen Yorko's promotion, the Captains have also promoted long-time employees John Klein (twelve seasons) and Tim O'Brien (eight seasons) to Assistant General Manager roles with the ballclub.

The 2019 baseball season was Jen Yorko's 13th season with the Lake County Captains. Jen began her career with the Captains at the start of the 2007 season as a Box Office Intern and was promoted to full-time Box Office Manager that season following her graduation from Lake Erie College. After the 2008 season, in addition to her role as Box Office Manager, Jen took over the day-to-day operations of the Captains merchandise store, the Cargo Hold. Jen spent five seasons managing ticket operations and merchandise for the Captains before being promoted to oversee the entire ticket department of the organization. Prior to the 2016 season, Jen was promoted to Assistant General Manager where she led the sales team to a record-setting performance in terms of group and picnic sales for the franchise. During the 2018 and 2019 seasons Jen also began taking a more active role in Corporate Sales with the Captains.

Jen Yorko is also a leading member of the Lake County Captains non-profit wing, Captains Charities. Jen's involvement with Captains Charities includes oversight of 50/50 raffles, game-worn jersey auctions, 5K race and the Captains Charities Golf Classic.

In addition to Jen's responsibilities with the Captains, she finds time to make an equally large impact in the Lake County community. Jen is a Board Member and has been instrumental in the development and launch of the Miracle League of Lake County and is heavily involved with the United Way of Lake County where she is a Cabinet member, leader within the "Women United" group and is the Chair for United Way's "Winterfest" event which is the largest fundraiser of the year for the organization. Jen is also an active member of the Eastern Lake County Chamber of Commerce.

On behalf of the Captains ownership group, Chairman Peter Carfagna said, "We can't thank Neil enough for the time, effort and passion he's shown for the Captains over the past 12 years. His tireless dedication to the Captains will be missed but we wish him the best of luck in his new career." Peter and the Captains owners are extremely excited about Jen Yorko taking the helm for the Captains. Peter said "Our organizational motto here at the Captains states, 'We strive every day to provide affordable, family-friendly entertainment in a professional baseball environment that is continuously quality-controlled by a welcoming and values-based staff.' Jen Yorko exemplifies this motto in everything she does for this organization and we're proud to have her as the new leader for the franchise." Peter Carfagna also praised John Klein and Tim O'Brien by saying, "John Klein and Tim O'Brien have earned their roles of Assistant General Manager by the leadership they've shown since joining the Captains staff and the enthusiasm and dedication they demonstrate day-in and day-out."

The Captains open the 2020 season on April 13 at Classic Park against the West Michigan Whitecaps. Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for the 2020 season. More information may be found at www.CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling the Captains offices at 440-954-WINS.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 1, 2019

Captains Promote Jen Yorko to General Manager; John Klein and Tim O'Brien Promoted to Assistant General Manager Roles - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.