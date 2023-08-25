Captains Out-Duel Sky Carp in 13

BELOIT- It was the best of times. It was the worst of times. It was wild. It was wacky.

The end result: Lake County 9, Beloit 8 in 13 innings.

The Captains plated an unearned run in the top of the 13th that proved to be the difference in Thursday night's game at ABC Supply Stadium.

Both teams scored a run in the 10th, with Zach Zubia delivering an RBI single to tie the game for Beloit. After neither team scored in the 11th, both teams plated a pair of runs in the 12th, setting up the final inning.

Lake County scored three runs in the first inning, but Beloit rallied to seemingly take control of the game.

The Sky Carp scored four runs in the fifth inning, and added one in the sixth while the Beloit pitching staff threw up zeroes until the top of the ninth inning, when Lake County rallied from a 5-3 deficit to score two runs to tie the game and send it into extra innings.

Beloit started the fifth-inning rally with a Ymanol Marinez walk and a Cam Barstad double. Jorge Caballero brought the Sky Carp within 3-2 with a two-run double, and Yiddi Cappe tripled to tie the game. Jake Thompson then put the Sky Carp in front with a single to plate Cappe.

Ike Buxton recovered from a rough first inning to pitch 3 2-3 innings. Kyle Crigger added 1 2-3 innings, Cristian Charle pitched a pair of scoreless frames as well, while Zach King (4-9) took the loss but didn't allow an earned run in two innings of relief.

