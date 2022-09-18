Captains' Offense Comes up Clutch in 11-8 Game One Win

September 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







(SOUTH BEND, IN) - The Lake County Captains are one win away from winning the 2022 Midwest League Championship after outlasting the Sound Bend Cubs 11-8 in game one of the Midwest League Championship Series on a warm Sunday evening at Four Winds Field.

The Captains will host the Cubs for game two on Tuesday, September 20th, with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. Game three would be Wednesday, September 21st, if necessary, with the time TBD.

Rodney Boone worked a scoreless first but was ousted before finishing the second. South Bend strung together four consecutive hits and a walk, that scored three. Alaska Abney entered with the bases loaded and one out. After getting a strikeout, the Cubs got their fifth hit of the inning, a two-run single from Jordan Nwogu, to make it 5-0.

Yordys Valdes started the comeback with a triple, to lead off the third inning. The Captains got three walks, the third from Milan Tolentino brought across Valdes.

Lake County put up a five spot in fourth, to not only get back in the game but claim a lead. Korey Holland and Micael Ramirez led off with singles. Yordys Valdes knocked home Holland with a groundball single to right field. Connor Kokx lifted a ball into shallow right field to load the bases and bounce, South Bend starter Kohl Franklin.

Off newly entered Luke Little, Petey Halpin, and Alexfri Planez both delivered RBI singles. A Milan Tolentino walk plated Kokx and Halpin would advance home after a Little balk, to give Lake County a 6-5 lead.

Kevin Made in the bottom of the fourth, knotted up the game with the lone homer, a solo shot for the Cubs.

In the fifth inning, both Joe Naranjo, and Connor Kokx walked and with two outs it brought up Alexfri Planez. The 21-year-old once again produced with runners on, as he smacked a groundball up the middle to give the Captains a 7-6 lead. Lake County tacked on two more, with a Yordys Valdes double, his third hit, and a Joe Naranjo single, both tallying a run.

Will Dion, worked a 12-pitch 1-2-3 fifth inning. The sixth commenced with three hits, an RBI single from Yohendrick Pinango the latter. Fabian Pertuz with two in scoring position lifted a ball to deep left field, just missing a homer. The sacrifice fly cut the deficit to 9-8. The Cubs would leave Pinango on following a Raymond Burgos strikeout, the final out.

Burgos steadied the ship for Lake County allowing just one baserunner over a scoreless seventh and eighth. An RBI groundout scored Valdes who came aboard after a fourth single in the eighth and South Bend's third error scored run number 11 in the top of the ninth.

With a three-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Jordan Jones took the mound. After permitting two on, Jones retired the potential tying runner twice, including a strikeout of Luis Verdugo to end the game.

The Captains will go for their second Midwest League title in franchise history, Tuesday, September 20th. First pitch is at 7:00 p.m. Coverage of the game can be found on WJCU.org/Captains and the MiLB First Pitch app.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 18, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.