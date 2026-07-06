Captains' Nolan Schubart Named Midwest League Player of the Week

Published on July 6, 2026 under Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, July 6, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains 1B/OF Nolan Schubart, MLB Pipeline's No. 28 Guardians prospect, has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 29-July 5.

The 22-year-old had a remarkable showing at the plate, helping the Captains win four of six games in a road series against the West Michigan Whitecaps.

Schubart hit safely in each of his five games played this past week. For the week of June 29-July 5, the left-handed hitter led the Midwest League with 12 RBI and tied the league lead with three home runs and 20 total bases. With three doubles and three home runs, his six extra-base hits ranked tied for second in the Midwest League during this span.

Additionally, Schubart ranked fourth in the Midwest League with a .909 slugging percentage and a 1.371 OPS during the week of June 29-July 5. He tied the Lake County lead with a .364 batting average and eight hits during this span as well.

Schubart had a career night in the Captains' historic 20-11 win over West Michigan on Tuesday, June 30, logging a pro career-high six RBI with his second grand slam of the season and a two-run double. He also drew two walks, as Lake County tied single-game franchise records with 20 runs and 14 walks in the contest.

Schubart has been one of High-A's premier hitters this season, leading the level with 67 RBI in 69 games played. Additionally, he ranks top-10 in the Midwest League with 18 home runs (second), 65 walks (fifth), 129 total bases (tied for fifth), 31 extra-base hits (tied for sixth), a .930 OPS (seventh), 54 runs (tied for ninth), and a .524 slugging percentage (10th). His 18 home runs and 67 RBI lead the Cleveland Guardians Player Development System as well.

Schubart is currently on a 37-game on-base streak, which is tied for the longest on-base streak by a Captain since at least 2005 (OF Nick Weglarz, June 8-July 21, 2007) and is the longest on-base streak in the Midwest League this season.

Schubart was selected by the Cleveland Guardians in the third round of the 2025 MLB Draft out of Oklahoma State. The Durand, Michigan native is the fourth Lake County player to earn Midwest League Player/Pitcher of the Week honors this season, joining LHP Franklin Gómez (week of April 27-May 3), INF Luke Hill (week of May 11-17), and OF Jace LaViolette (week of May 18-25).

The Captains will return to Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake for a six-game home series versus the Lansing Lugnuts from Tuesday, July 7 through Sunday, July 12 with a variety of exciting promotions in store.

The Captains will begin the homestand with Community Champions Night for the military on Tuesday, July 7. This will be followed by iSTEM Night on Wednesday, July 8 and DAWG Night presented by Thirsty Dog celebrating Wiener Dogs (Dachshunds) on Thursday, July 9. Then, Monster Hockey Night on Friday, July 10 will feature the Cleveland Monsters and a postgame Fireworks Friday show presented by DDM Fireworks. On Saturday, July, 11, the Captains will host their Fish Fry Festival, where the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Benny the Blue Pike Bobblehead presented by Discount Drug Mart and Lake County will suit up as the Lake County Fish Fry's for the second and final time this season. Finally, the Captains will host their Mascot Olympics and Family Fun Sunday presented by Classic Auto Group to conclude the series on Sunday, July 12.

Beginning at 6 p.m. ET on Monday, July 6, for Tuesday through Thursday only, the Captains are offering a flash sale with $2.50 tickets to continue the celebration of America 250! Fans can purchase these limited-time tickets here by entering the coupon code *USA250*, clicking "Apply," then selecting their tickets.

The series will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App, the MiLB App, and StreamGuys, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram. Lake County's Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday games will also be broadcast on the Rock Entertainment Sports Network (RESN).







Midwest League Stories from July 6, 2026

Captains' Nolan Schubart Named Midwest League Player of the Week - Lake County Captains

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