Captains Late Rally Falls Short

August 25, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lake County Captains News Release







(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains (52-46) rallied from behind late, but left the bases loaded in both the eighth and the ninth, falling 4-3 to the Great Lakes Loons (53-45) on Wednesday night at Classic Park.

With one out in the bottom of the first inning José Tena hit a sinking line drive that dropped down the left field line for a double. He moved to third on a Bobby Bradley groundout then came home on an infield single by Jhonkensy Noel to give the Captains a 1-0 lead.

In the top of the third inning Ryan Ward and Eddys Leonard smacked back to back doubles, with Leonard's driving in Ward to even the score 1-1. Andy Pages was up next and he muscled a line drive down the left field line for another Loons hit to score Leonard and give the Loons a 2-1 lead.

Brandon Lewis led off the top of the eighth inning with a solo home run to left field to stretch the Loons lead to 3-1. The next batter was Jorbit Vivas and he smacked a single up the middle. With one out Zac Ching doubled to the right-center gap to drive in Vivas and push the lead to 4-1.

The Captains pushed across a run in the eighth to make the score 4-2.

Christian Cairo singled to right field to lead off for Lake County. Gianpaul Gonzalez grounded out to third base for the first out of the inning but Cairo moved to second on the play. With Quentin Holmes at the plate Cairo scampered to third on a wild pitch but Holmes struck out for the second out. With two down Julian Escobedo singled down the left field line to bring home Cairo.

Joe Naranjo led off the bottom of the ninth with a walk for the Captains. With one out Naranjo advanced to second on a wild pitch, then Cairo singled to left center. Naranjo scored on the single to make the score 4-3, Great Lakes. Johnathan Rodriguez followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. Both base runners advanced on a Raynel Delgado groundout. There were runners on second and third with two outs and Escobedo got hit with a pitch to load the bases. Tena came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs but he grounded out to shortstop with the throw just beating Tena to first base to end the game.

Gavin Stone (1-0) took the win with five strong innings for the Loons. He allowed one run on three hits with eight strikeouts.

Tanner Burns (2-5) was handed the loss for Lake County. He allowed two runs over four innings as the Captains starter. Burns surrendered five hits and two walks with four strikeouts.

Jeff Belge (3) entered with one out in the ninth and finished the game to earn the save for Great Lakes. He hit one batter but induced two groundouts to close out the Captains.

Xzavion Curry is scheduled to start game three of the six-game series on Thursday night. First pitch at Classic Park is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

