Captains Finish 1-For-10 with Runners in Scoring Position in 2-1 Loss to Lansing

April 24, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In Game 1 of a Sunday doubleheader, the Lake County Captains (8-5) lost to the Lansing Lugnuts (7-6) by a final score of 2-1 in nine innings at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

In a game originally scheduled for seven innings, a sacrifice fly from Lansing third baseman Joshwan Wright in the top of the ninth inning would ultimately be the difference, breaking a 1-1 tie.

Lake County starting pitcher Tommy Mace began the day by issuing a walk to Lugnuts leadoff hitter Jonny Butler. This would be the only baserunner he would allow through four innings, as the right-hander opened the game with four scoreless, no-hit innings, striking out five in that span.

In the third inning, the Captains would strike first, as a walk and stolen base from center fielder Joe Lampe would set up an RBI single from right fielder Jorge Burgos, giving Lake County a 1-0 lead. This was Burgos's team-leading 11th RBI of the season.

But the Lugnuts would soon answer back, as in the fifth inning, Lazaro Armenteros would hit a solo home run, his third of the series, to not only tie the game at 1-1, but also end Mace's no-hit bid. Mace finished the day allowing two hits, one earned run, and two walks, while striking out five, in five innings pitched.

After a scoreless sixth inning from both sides, Lansing had a strong chance to take its first lead of the game in the seventh inning. After Captains reliever Lenny Torres Jr. gave up a single to open the frame, he eventually walked consecutive batters to load the bases.

Then, Lugnuts first baseman Jack Winkler hit a line drive to Lake County second baseman Yordys Valdes, who caught the ball and stepped on second base for an inning-ending, unassisted double play. In the bottom half of the inning, Lake County drew consecutive walks with two outs, but would fail to score, sending the game to extra innings.

Captains reliever Sergio Morillo (1-2) entered the game in the eighth, striking out two and stranding runners on second and third. Lake County would also strand runners on second and third in the frame.

Morillo continued pitching in the ninth, surrendering a sacrifice bunt to move ghost runner Danny Bautista Jr. to third base. Joshwan Wright's sacrifice fly allowed Bautista Jr. to score the game's first run since the fifth inning.

In the home half of the ninth, a flyout from Lake County first baseman Will Bartlett allowed ghost runner Micael Ramirez to advance to third base. After throwing a strikeout, Lugnuts reliever John Beller would make Captains third baseman Christian Cairo ground out to end the game.

Both teams would finish a combined 1-21 with runners in scoring position, with the lone hit being Jorge Burgos's RBI single in the third inning. Also, Lake County shortstop Juan Brito, Cleveland's No. 18 prospect according to MLB.com, had his eight-game hitting streak snapped, as he finished 0-3 with a strikeout and a walk.

Game 2 of today's doubleheader, a makeup of Friday's postponement, is scheduled to begin at 4:40 PM. Coverage of the game can be found on both Bally Live and MiLB.tv, as well as through @LCCaptains on Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.