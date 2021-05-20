Captains Fall Short at Great Lakes

(Midland, MI) - The Lake County Captains' (10-5) three-game winning streak came to an end on Thursday night at Dow Diamond. Lake County left runners stranded on third in three of the last four innings and lost to the Great Lakes Loons (6-9), 5-3.

The Captains took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Loons starter Jose Martinez hit Will Brennan with a pitch and Brennan moved to second on an infield single by Joe Naranjo. With two outs, Raynel Delgado ripped a sharp single to right field that chased Brennan home to give the Captains a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the first, Great Lakes responded with a pair of runs. With men on second and third and two outs, a soft ground ball off the bat of Carson Taylor snuck through the right side. Miguel Vargas and James Outman both scored to make the score 2-1, Loons.

Gianpaul González led off the second inning with a single for the Captains. After Victor Nova reached on a catcher's interference, Lake County had two on base with nobody out. One batter later, Brennan shot an RBI double down the left field line to score González. Aaron Bracho followed with a chopping ground ball to the right of the mound. Martinez raced off the mound to field the hopper and ran the ball all the way to first, as Nova scored to give the Captains a 3-2 lead.

The Loons responded in the bottom of the third inning to take the lead back. Miguel Vargas led off the inning and lifted a low pitch over the wall in left field for a solo home run to tie the score, 3-3. Later in the frame, Joe Vranesh singled and stole second base. That set the table for Taylor who smacked a single to left field that plated Vranesh and gave the Loons a 4-3 lead.

Andy Pages added to the Loons' lead in the fifth. Nathan Ocker came in to relieve starter Raymond Burgos and Pages greeted him with a leadoff home run to left. The long ball pushed the Loons' advantage to 5-3.

The Captains had three opportunities in the latter innings to come back, but could not push a run across. Jonathan Engelmann hit a one-out double in the sixth, but was eventually stranded on third. Nova walked to lead off the seventh, gradually advanced to third and was left waiting there. Daniel Schneemann gave the Captains' their best chance in the ninth. The Lake County designated hitter led off the frame with a triple to dead center, but reliever Melvin Jimenez struck out the next two men and got Brayan Rocchio to sky out to right field for the final out of the game.

Burgos (0-1) took the loss for the Captains. He allowed four runs, three of which were earned, over four innings on the mound. The Loons registered six hits off of Burgos and the lefty struck out six.

Cole Percival (1-0) recorded his first win of his professional career. The right-hander tossed three scoreless innings and struck out three. Percival allowed one hit and one walk.

Jimenez (1) notched the save in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen for the Loons. The right-hander struck out two and worked around Schneemann's ninth-inning triple - the only hit against Jimenez - to hold on for the victory.

Tanner Burns returns to the mound for the Captains on Friday to make his third start of the season. First pitch is set for 6:05 from Dow Diamond.

