Captains Clinch Series Win Over Beloit
July 29, 2023 - Midwest League (MWL) - Beloit Sky Carp News Release
EASTLAKE, OH -- Lake County jumped on Beloit early on its way to a 12-3 victory on Saturday night at Classic Park. With the win, the Captains clinch a series win over the Sky Carp.
After a scoreless first, Lake County tallied four runs on six hits - all singles - in the second to chase Beloit starter Karson Milbrandt after just an inning and two thirds.
The Captains tacked on five more in the third, using four walks and two more singles.
Lake County scored another run to make it 10-0 in the fifth before the Sky Carp got on the board in the top of the sixth, scoring on RBIs from Tanner Allen and Josh Zamora.
In the seventh, Joe Mack belted a solo homer, his second of the year, to make it 10-3.
10-3 is as close as Beloit could make it, as the Captains scored in each of their final two at-bats to make it 12-3.
Beloit wraps up the six-game series tomorrow afternoon with first pitch set for 4:00 ET. After the game, the Sky Carp will travel to Dayton for the second leg of their 12-game road trip which begins Tuesday.
