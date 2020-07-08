Captains, City of Eastlake Announce July 22 Concert at Captains Ballpark

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains are excited to announce that the Captains Ballpark will host a special concert on Wednesday, July 22, courtesy of the City of Eastlake. The concert will feature E5C4P3, a Journey tribute band. Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will last from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Complimentary tickets will be available for City of Eastlake residents. Eastlake residents who wish to redeem tickets can call the ballpark box office at 440-975-8085 on Friday, July 10 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Limit four (4) tickets per address. Non-Eastlake residents can call to order tickets beginning on Monday, July 13 at 10 a.m. A limited number of suites are also available for purchase by calling Kate Roth at 440-975-8085 or by emailing [email protected]

Seating will be limited, as the Captains are following state health and safety protocols mandated by the state of Ohio. Fans are expected to stay six feet apart in the seating bowl, as well as in common areas of the ballpark. Seats will be assigned to ensure the protocols are followed. Fans will be limited to specific capacities when entering restrooms or the team store. Facial coverings are recommended at all times.

Fans who are feeling symptomatic or who are sick should not enter the facility.

Parking passes for the Gold Lot will be available for $10. Fans should enter the ballpark through the main gate. Parking in the Blue Lot is complimentary.

Tickets will be distributed on a first come, first served basis. A limited number of tickets are available and are expected to be redeemed quickly. Please note, no outside food or drink will be allowed in the ballpark.

