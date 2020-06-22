Captains Announce Virtual Summer Reading Program, Presented by the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains Summer Reading Program has been a staple of every baseball season, helping students in Northeast Ohio discover the joys of reading and providing educators with a fun platform to encourage literacy. Last year alone, 36,000 students and 2,000 teachers across 130 schools participated in the Captains Summer Reading Program. That tradition continues in 2020, as the Captains are proud to announce a unique Virtual Summer Reading Program, presented by the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library.

The Captains Virtual Summer Reading Program is a free turn-key initiative that enables students to participate from home. To join the program, students simply download the Captains Virtual Reading Program Bookmark, read 20 minutes or one (1) book every day and fill out their bookmark with the titles of the books they read. Parents and guardians can take a picture of their students' bookmark every Sunday and email it to [email protected] One winner will be selected every week to receive a Captains Surprise Package with cool Captains gear.

"The reading program is my favorite project every year because it really makes an impact on our community," said Captains General Manager Jen Yorko. "During a normal year, the kids who complete the program get to parade around our field and announce their names to the crowd. It really gives them a sense of accomplishment and we see how much pride it brings to their families. We thought it was important to still give students and families a way to experience that joy and to encourage our local students to get excited about reading. We couldn't do it without the support of the Willoughby-Eastlake Public Library and our other local sponsors, Lake Health, the United Way of Lake County and The News-Herald."

The Captains Virtual Summer Reading Program launches today, June 22, and will through August 16.

