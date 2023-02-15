Captains Announce Award-Winning Ornithologist Jennifer Boresz Engelking as Official Egg Watch Specialist

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains are eggstatic to announce award-winning ornithologist Jennifer Boresz Engelking as our official Egg Watch specialist. Boresz Engelking is based out of Cleveland, Ohio, and thrilled to come aboard as we continue this journey of discovery. Much is still unknown about our unearthed and growing new visitor, but we hope Boresz Engelking will be the key in learning what to expect before it hatches.

Statement from Jennifer Boresz Engelking:

"I am eggcited to join the Lake County Captains as the official Eggspert. While the egg has many indications that it belongs to the cormorant breed, there are some curiosities and differentiators on the egg that I need to investigate further. These birds normally inhabit lakes, ponds, clubhouses, and marshes, so for it to show up at our stadium is not entirely unusual. We are going to keep a close eye on it and document every step of the way."

