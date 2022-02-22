Captains Announce 2022 Giveaways & Promotions

(Eastlake, OH) - The Lake County Captains, the High-A affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians, have numerous exciting giveaways and promotions in store for fans this season. The initial list of giveaways includes a knit hat, a backpack, three bobbleheads and a jersey.

The giveaways begin on Friday, May 13. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Lake County Picantes knit hat courtesy of University Hospitals. Next up, the Captains will give away a "Skipper in Scrubs" Bobblehead presented by University Hospitals to the first 1,500 fans through the gates on Saturday, July 2. The Captains home game on Saturday, July 16 will feature a bobblehead giveaway for a player TBA for the first 1,500 fans courtesy of University Hospitals. The first 1,000 kids 12 and under will receive a Captains Youth Backpack presented by Stanley Steemer on Saturday, August 13. On Saturday, August 27, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Captains jersey presented by University Hospitals. The final giveaway of the 2022 season will be Saturday, September 10 when the first 1,500 fans receive a Picantes Pepper Bobblehead courtesy of Sysco.

The Captains host Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond™ on Saturday, June 18. The game will feature a special appearance by Hulk. Additionally, the Captains will wear special Marvel jerseys be sold at auction during the game. Proceeds benefit Captains Charities, a 501(c)(3).

The Captains have several additional theme nights planned for fans of all ages. Sunday May 1 features a Halloween celebration. The Force will be strong on Saturday, May 14 for Star Wars Night at Classic Park. July 3 is home to the Captains Patriotic Extravaganza featuring special America-themed jersey. Fans can purchase the game-worn jerseys at auction during the game with the proceeds benefiting Captains Charities. Fan favorite Cleveland Sports History Night returns on Saturday, August 6, and Princess Night follows on Sunday, August 7. Visit CaptainsBaseball.com for the current list of theme nights.

Fireworks are back at Classic Park for 2022! Every Friday night home game beginning May 13 features a post-game fireworks extravaganza presented Meijer. Saturdays May 14, June 4 and August 13 will also feature a fireworks display after the game. Sundays, July 3 and August 7 are home to Sunday Night Fireworks presented by Discount Drug Mart.

Family Fun Sundays by Mentor Nissan return for 2022. Every Sunday home game features family-friendly entertainment and post-game kids run the bases!

Tuesdays are home to Buck Night. Classic Park is home to $1 Five Star brand hot dogs, 12-ounce fountain drinks and 12-ounce domestic draft beer during every Tuesday night game!

More weekly promotions will be announced soon! Visit CaptainsBaseball.com for the latest promotions schedule.

The Captains open the 2022 season on April 12 at Classic Park against the Dayton Dragons (Reds). Affordable ticket packages and group outings are available for purchase now and more information may be found at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling 440-954-WINS (9467).

