Captain A.J. White Re-Signs with Steelheads for 2019-20 Season

BOISE, Idaho - Captain and forward A.J. White has re-signed with the Idaho Steelheads, inking an ECHL Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2019-20 season, Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Neil Graham announced Wednesday.

"I'm just as excited as I was the first year," said White. "I'm more comfortable and confident knowing my role heading into the season, and it makes me more excited to get back into things."

White, 27, had a career year with the Steelheads in 2018-19, tallying 16 goals and 35 assists for 51 points with four power play goals and a plus-17 rating through 72 games, setting career-highs in all major scoring categories and leading all Steelheads skaters in assists while finishing second in scoring and third in plus-minus rating though leading Steelheads forwards. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward was one of just two players to skate in all 72 games this season and added seven points (3g, 4a) in 11 playoff games, which sits second on the team.

In November, the Dearborn, Mich. was named Captain in his second season with the Steelheads, embodying the qualities of leadership both on and off the ice and marking the second time he has been named to that team role. During two seasons with the Steelheads, White owns 26 goals and 59 assists for 85 points through 142 games, only missing two games between both regular season and postseason games. Over 191 ECHL games, he owns 105 points (31g, 74a) with 39 penalty minutes, four power play goals and one shorthanded goal.

"At this point, you kind of know what it takes to be ready heading into your fourth season. Knowing what kind of leadership I need to have and having a full year under my belt makes it a little easier heading into training camp. It gives me a foot up on how to act and how to treat everybody in the locker room to make them feel welcome in Boise."

"We're thrilled to kick off our summer signing period with announcing the return of our Captain," said Steelheads head coach Neil Graham. "A.J. leads by example game-in and game-out, and he is a major contributor to all facets of our success."

Prior to joining the Steelheads, White played his first ECHL season with the Atlanta Gladiators in 2016-17 following his professional debut with the Milwaukee Admirals (AHL) and a stint with the Providence Bruins (AHL). In four collegiate seasons with UMass-Lowell, White boasted 28 goals and 51 assists for 79 points through 153 games over four seasons and was named Captain for his senior season in 2014-15. He helped lead UMass-Lowell to a Hockey East Championship in 2012-13.

"I still hope that we can get as many players back from last year as we can," said White. "It always helps to have a core group heading into another season, especially early in the season."

White is the first Steelheads player signed to an ECHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Future announcements and signings will be announced throughout the summer.

