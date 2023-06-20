'Caps Topped on Tuesday, 2-1

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to capitalize on a handful of run-scoring opportunities as the Great Lakes Loons put on a dominant pitching performance in a 2-1 loss in front of 5,689 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan only advanced four runners into scoring position, finishing 0-for-4 as Loons pitchers allowed just two walks while collecting seven strikeouts. Meanwhile, both Whitecaps errors led to the Loons only two runs in the defeat.

West Michigan grabbed the lead in the first inning, as Danny Serretti opened the game with a single before Brady Allen delivered an RBI double to jump in front 1-0. The Loons responded in the third inning as Loons outfielder Jake Vogel crossed the plate on a throwing error by 'Caps third baseman Izaac Pacheco before Alex Freeland lifted a sacrifice fly, putting Great Lakes in front 2-1. The Whitecaps advanced runners to first and second base with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning but couldn't take advantage, as Serretti flew out to center field to end the scoring threat. West Michigan tallied just two hits the rest of the game as Loons relievers Mitchell Tyranski and Benony Robles tossed two scoreless frames with a pair of strikeouts to secure the narrow victory.

The Whitecaps fall to 32-31 and have lost 11 of their last 15 games, while the Loons improve to 43-20. Great Lakes starter Justin Wrobleski (4-2) picks up his fourth win, allowing just one run through six innings with five strikeouts as Robles gets his fourth save, tossing a scoreless ninth. Whitecaps starter Garrett Burhenn (3-3) suffers his third loss, allowing two runs through 4.2 innings of work. Robles collected his fourth save out of the Loons bullpen. Great Lakes now has the second-best record in minor league baseball, trailing the Oklahoma City Dodgers (Triple-A affiliate), whose record sits at 47-21 this year.

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons from LMCU Ballpark Wednesday at 6:35 pm. Detroit Tigers Top-30 Prospect Troy Melton gets the start for West Michigan against lefty Ronan Kopp. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network beginning at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2023 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

