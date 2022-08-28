'Caps Settle for Split

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps settled for a six-game series split as part of a 7-1 loss to the South Bend Cubs in front of 7,624 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps finished with just four hits and an 0-for-6 mark with runners in scoring position as pitcher Dylan smith lasted just 3.1 innings, allowing four runs in the defeat. The 12-game homestand at LMCU Ballpark concludes with a Whitecaps 6-6 record against Midwest League first-place teams in South Bend and the Lake County Captains.

The Cubs scored in the second inning as BJ Murray scored Pablo Aliendo on a single, taking the 1-0 lead. South Bend added to their advantage across the fourth and fifth innings, adding five runs - featuring a two-run double from Fabian Pertuz - taking a commanding 6-0 lead. Cubs pitchers Daniel Palencia, Adam Laskey, and Joe Nahas combined for eight innings with five strikeouts while allowing one run as Carlos Mendoza lifted a sacrifice fly to slim the lead to 6-1. Owen Caissie added an insurance tally in the ninth with an RBI double as closer Sheldon Reed slammed the door with a scoreless frame to earn the victory.

Smith (7-6) suffers his sixth loss while Laskey (5-0) secures his fifth victory, going two shutout innings with a strikeout. The Cubs improve 67-53 and 33-21 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 63-57 and 32-22 in the second half. The Whitecaps sit three games back of the Lake County Captains for first place in the Midwest League East second-half standings after a Captains Sunday victory over the Cedar Rapids Kernels. Infielder Trei Cruz collected a double and a walk in a losing cause but went 6-for-18 (.333) at the plate with three extra-base hits during the week.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps travel to Parkview Field for a six-game series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Righty Carlos Guzman is projected to be the West Michigan starting pitcher against the TinCaps. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2022 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

