'Caps Season Ends with Rainout

September 11, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps ballgame against the Great Lakes Loons to end the 2022 regular season on Sunday afternoon has been canceled due to inclement weather at LMCU Ballpark.

Consistent thunderstorm showers in the West Michigan area came down throughout Sunday afternoon, leading to the decision to cancel the Whitecaps regular-season finale for the first time in team history.

Sunday's game will not be made up, and the Whitecaps 2022 season ends with an overall record of 72-59. The 'Caps second-half record of 41-24 marks the best winning percentage in a half-season since the second half of the 2017 campaign, in which West Michigan posted the highest winning percentage in professional baseball. The Whitecaps offense finished leading the Midwest League in walks, second in the league in batting average, doubles, and third in RBI and set a franchise record with 101 home runs.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps have concluded the 2022 season and look forward to another summer of baseball in West Michigan in 2023. Get all the latest Whitecaps off-season news at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from September 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.