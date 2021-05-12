'Caps Quiet in West Michigan Homecoming

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - After a nearly two-year-long layoff from baseball in West Michigan, the Great Lakes Loons took an early lead and never let up in beating the West Michigan Whitecaps 9-1 in front of 2,000 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

Four Loons pitchers combined for just one run on two hits and ten strikeouts as Great Lakes compiled their best offensive performance on the year in the resounding win.

The Loons - who entered Tuesday's contest last in team batting average (.139) in the newly-formed High-A Central - scored six runs through the first three frames as Ryan Ward collected a pair of RBI singles before Zac Ching blasted a three-run home run to help forge Great Lakes out in front 6-0 early. The Whitecaps were in a position to strike back in the bottom of the third inning - loading the bases with a pair of outs before Andre Lipcius grounded out to end the 'Caps hopes and keep the score at 6-0. Great Lakes relievers Jeff Belge and Jack Little kept the Whitecaps offense quiet through the final six innings while striking out seven and only allowing a sacrifice fly from Eliezer Alfonzo to put the finishing touches on a 9-1 win.

LA Dodgers Top-10 prospect and starting pitcher Clayton Beeter tallied one strikeout through just an inning of work before reliever Robinson Ortiz (1-1) tossed 1.2 frames of shutout baseball with two punchouts in his first victory of the 2021 campaign. Keider Montero (0-2) struggled in his second nod on the season, allowing four runs to cross on five hits in his second defeat. The Loons improve to 2-5 on the year while the 'Caps fall to 2-4. Despite a slow night on offense, Tigers Top-10 prospect, Parker Meadows, reached base three times while also capturing one of only two hits for the Whitecaps in the contest.

UP NEXT

This six-game series against the Great Lakes Loons Wednesday night at 6:35 pm. The Whitecaps are schedule to put right-hander Garrett Hill on the mound against Loons pitcher Logan Boyer. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

