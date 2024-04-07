'Caps Drop First Series of 2024

Midwest League (MWL)

EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn't find the timely base hit in a 3-2 loss to the Lake County Captains on Sunday afternoon in front of 1,185 fans at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps offense collected only one base hit in nine at-bats with runners in scoring position, while two Caps pitchers combined for 13 strikeouts in Sunday's defeat.

The Captains struck first with an RBI single by Cooper Ingle in the opening frame, taking a 1-0 lead. In the fourth, 'Caps outfielder Roberto Campos narrowly missed a three-run home run, settling for a two-run double on a deep fly ball off the wall in left-center field, giving West Michigan a 2-1 edge. In the bottom of the frame, Ingle was robbed of a solo homer on a leaping catch at the right field wall by Carlos Mendoza, but Johnny Tincher's solo home run leading off the fifth knotted the score at two. The 'Caps couldn't get the timely hit in the following innings, leaving multiple baserunners aboard in the fourth, fifth, and seventh frames. In the eighth, Ingle struck again with a go-ahead, run-scoring double to give Lake County the deciding run and a 3-2 victory. The Captains win gives Lake County the series win after the 'Caps took the first game back on Saturday afternoon to begin a doubleheader.

Despite the loss, 'Caps starting pitcher Dylan Smith put in a solid performance, striking out six batters over 3.1 innings of one-run baseball. Lefty Carlos Pena (0-1), who won the 2023 Midwest League ERA title, gave up two runs in 3.1 frames while striking out seven, suffering his first loss of 2024. Captains reliever Zach Jacobs (1-0) was instrumental in the victory, tossing two scoreless innings out of the bullpen to collect his first win of the year. Seth Stephenson and Max Anderson each enjoyed two-hit games to lead the 'Caps offense in a losing cause.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps head home for Opening night and a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits from LMCU Ballpark beginning Tuesday at 6:35 pm. Pitchers for Tuesday's contest are still to be determined. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm. Get your tickets for all 2024 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

April 7, 2024

