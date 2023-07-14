'Caps Downed by Lugs, 8-1

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps failed to generate many run-scoring opportunities as the Lansing Lugnuts enjoyed a dominant pitching performance in an 8-1 loss in front of 7,593 fans Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps finished just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position as Lugnuts pitching generated 11 strikeouts while allowing one walk. Meanwhile, all but one Lansing hitter reached base as they finished 5-for-10 with runners in scoring position in the victory.

Lansing opened the game with a four-run third inning - highlighted by an RBI double from Colby Thomas - forging the Lugnuts in front 4-0. The 'Caps advanced six runners into scoring position in the first five innings but couldn't convert, as 'Nuts pitchers Joelvis Del Rosario and Jake Garland combined for five scoreless frames before 'Caps designated hitter Josh Crouch delivered an RBI single in the sixth, cutting the lead to 4-1. Lansing added another four-run inning in the seventh - featuring a two-run double from Daniel Susac - extending their advantage to 8-1. West Michigan managed just one hit the rest of the game as Lugnuts closer Brock Whittlesey slammed the door with a scoreless ninth inning to secure the 8-1 win.

The Whitecaps fall to 38-43 overall and 6-10 in the second half, while the Lugnuts improve to 38-43 and 7-9 in the second half. Garland (3-4) secures his third victory of the year, allowing one run through five innings with five strikeouts. Whitecaps starter Garrett Burhenn (4-5) suffers his fifth loss, allowing four runs through four innings. The Whitecaps fall to five games below .500 for the first time this season after the defeat.

