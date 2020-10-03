Capitals Re-Sign Lucas Johansen

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have re-signed defenseman Lucas Johansen to a one-year, two-way contract ($700,000/$95,000), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

Johansen, 22, recorded two assists in nine games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL) last season. The 6'2", 190-pound defenseman missed most of last season due to injury.

Johansen registered 14 points (3g, 11a) in 45 games with the Bears in 2018-19. In 128 career AHL games with Hershey, Johansen has recorded 43 points (9g, 34a).

Prior to joining Hershey, the Vancouver native helped Kelowna win the WHL championship in 2015 and earned 98 points (17 goals, 81 assists) in 202 career WHL games.

Johansen was drafted in the first round, 28th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

