Capitals Re-Sign Forward Shane Gersich

May 20, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-signed forward Shane Gersich to a one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Gersich, 22, skated in 66 games with the Bears in 2018-19, finishing his rookie season with 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) and 57 penalty minutes. He scored his first professional goal and notched his first multi-point game on Oct. 19 at Charlotte. The native of Chaska, Minnesota also appeared in all nine of Hershey's playoff games, registering three points (one goal, two assists).

Gersich was selected by the Capitals in the 5th round, 134th overall, in the 2014 NHL Draft. Following his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, he joined Washington for three games in 2017-18, making his NHL debut on Mar. 28, 2018 versus the New York Rangers, and recorded his first NHL point, an assist, on Apr. 7, 2018 versus New Jersey. He also appeared in two playoff games with Washington during the club's run to a 2018 Stanley Cup title.

The 5-foot-11 forward had 77 points (43 goals, 34 assists) in 117 career NCAA games at North Dakota.

