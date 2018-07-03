Capitals Re-Sign Forward Riley Barber

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed Riley Barber to a one-year contract. Barber's contract will carry an average annual value of $650,000 and $115,000 in the AHL. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Barber, 24, appeared in 60 games in 2017-18 with Hershey, scoring a team-high 20 goals, and finishing fourth on the team with 38 points. He led the club with 10 power play goals, and was tied for the team lead with five game-winning markers. He tallied his 100th point as a member of the Bears on Dec. 23, scoring the game-winning goal in a 5-2 victory over Binghamton.

The Pittsburgh native has played 173 career games with the Chocolate and White over the past three seasons, scoring 120 points (59 goals, 51 assists). His best season came during his rookie campaign in 2015-16. Barber finished second on the team in goals (26), and points (55), and third in assists (29) that season, earning Hershey's Rookie of the Year. He helped the Bears to the 2016 Calder Cup Finals, scoring four points (one goal, three assists) in 17 playoff games.

The 6-foot, 190-pound forward was originally a sixth round selection, 167th overall, of the Capitals in the 2012 NHL Draft. He made his NHL debut with Washington on Feb. 24, 2017 vs. Edmonton, and appeared in three games with the Capitals during the 2016-17 season.

