Capitals Re-Sign Forward Liam O'Brien

July 13, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA)- The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Liam O'Brien to a one-year contract. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

O'Brien, 23, just completed his fourth season in the Capitals organization. With Hershey last year, the native of Halifax, Nova Scotia tied for second on the team with a career-high 17 goals. He compiled 26 points in 69 contests, and also accumulated 79 penalty minutes. He earned the Arlene Tighe Award as Hershey's unsung hero, and also skated in three games with the Capitals, posting five penalty minutes.

O'Brien's solid 2017-18 followed up a career year in 2016-17. That season, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound winger scored a personal-best 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) and was named Hershey's IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year for his outstanding commitment to the Hershey community.

It total, O'Brien has played 237 career AHL games with Hershey, scoring 80 points (38 goals, 42 assists) to go along with 437 penalty minutes. O'Brien was originally signed as a free agent by Washington on Oct. 6, 2014. He's appeared in 17 career games with the Capitals, scoring two points (one goal, one assist).

