Capitals Re-Sign Forward Brian Pinho

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-signed forward Brian Pinho to one-year, two-way contract for the 2019-20 season. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Pinho, 24, posted 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 73 games with the Chocolate and White this past season. He scored his first professional goal on Oct. 19 at Charlotte. In the playoffs, Pinho skated in eight games, and the rookie forward had two points (one goal, one assist). He struck for the overtime goal in Game 5 of the Atlantic Division Semifinals at Bridgeport, giving Hershey the series victory in the deciding game of the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

The native of North Andover, Massachusetts was a 6th round selection, 174th overall, of the Capitals in 2013. He won a National Championship at Providence College, where he appeared in 156 career NCAA games, tallying 115 points (39 goals, 76 assists).

