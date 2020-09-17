Capitals Re-Sign Forward Brian Pinho to Two-Year Deal

(Arlington,VA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Brian Pinho to a two-year contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan. In 2020-21, Pinho will earn $700,000 in the NHL and $125,000 in the AHL (with a guaranteed salary of $150,000). In 2021-22, Pinho's salary is a one-way contract at $750,000.

Pinho, 25, tallied 37 points (20 goals, 17 assists) while appearing in all 62 contests for the Hershey Bears in 2019-20. Pinho was one of only two 20-goal scorers on the team, trailing Matt Moulson (22) for the team lead in tallies. Pinho led Hershey with three shorthanded goals, and finished tied for the team lead with four game-winning goals. Seventeen of Pinho's 20 goals came at even strength, which tied for 11th in the AHL. He earned Hershey's Dan Sernoffsky Memorial Award as the club's most improved player, upping his point total from 12 in his rookie campaign in 2018-19.

In 135 career games with Hershey, Pinho has 49 points (24 goals, 25 assists). His biggest goal as a Bear came during the 2019 Calder Cup Playoffs. Pinho scored the series-winning goal in overtime in Hershey's Game 5 opening round victory at Bridgeport.

The former Providence College star made his NHL and Stanley Cup Playoff debut for the Capitals in Game 3 of the First Round against the New York Islanders on Aug. 16, becoming the fifth player in Washington franchise history to make his debut in the playoffs (Tom Wilson, 2013; Trent Whitfield, 2000; Grant Jennings, 1988; Chris Felix, 1988). He appeared in two postseason contests for Washington.

The Massachusetts native was selected 174th overall in the 6th round of the 2013 NHL Draft by Washington.

