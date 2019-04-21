Capitals Re-Assign Goaltender Ilya Samsonov to Hershey

(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals announced today that the club has re-assigned goaltender Ilya Samsonov to the Hershey Bears. The announcement was made by Washington's senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Samsonov, 22, made his Calder Cup Playoffs debut Friday, stopping 49 shots in Hershey's 3-2 double overtime loss at Bridgeport. Samsonov appeared in 37 games with Hershey during the regular season, recording a 20-14-2 record with a 2.70 goals against average, a .898 save percentage, and three shutouts.

Samsonov was Washington's 1st round selection, 22nd overall, in the 2015 NHL Draft.

The Capitals also announced the recall of goaltender Parker Milner from the South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL. Milner went 2-1-0 with a 2.28 goals against average and .931 save percentage in three games with Hershey this season.

The Bears battle the Sound Tigers Tuesday in Game 3 of the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs presented by CJ's Tire and Automotive. The puck drops at 7 p.m. at the Giant Center with the series tied, 1-1. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

