Capitals Ink Malenstyn to Two-Year Deal

June 20, 2022







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the NHL affiliate of the Hershey Bears, announced today that the club has re-signed forward Beck Malenstyn to a two-year, $1.525 million contract. The first year of Malenstyn's contract will be a two-way contract ($750,000/$110,000), while the second year will be a one-way contract ($775,000). The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan.

Malenstyn, 24, skated in 65 games with the Chocolate and White last season, tying his career-best of 16 points (10g, 6a). Malenstyn scored a personal-best 10 goals, and finished the season ranked tied for third on Hershey in game-winning goals (3) and sixth in games played. He also skated in three Calder Cup Playoff games for the Bears, recording one goal. In 185 career games with Hershey, Malenstyn has scored 47 points (24g, 23a).

With the Capitals, Malenstyn scored one goal in 12 games last season. He recorded his first career NHL goal and point on Nov. 30 against the Florida Panthers, and was one of nine Capitals rookies to score their first career goal last season. In 15 career NHL games with the Capitals, Malenstyn has recorded one goal and +1 plus/minus rating.

The Capitals selected Malenstyn with their fifth-round pick, 145th overall, in the 2016 NHL Draft.

The Bears will return to the ice for the club's 85th season in the American Hockey League in October. A schedule will be released later this summer. Season ticket information may be found at HersheyBears.com.

