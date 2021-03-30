Capital Credit Union Park to Host Free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3rd

March 30, 2021 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release







ASHWAUBENON, Wis. - Capital Credit Union Park and the Green Bay Booyah are excited to announce a free Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3rd from noon until 2pm.

Kids and their families are invited to come out and 'hunt' for an egg on the field. Once found, the egg can be turned in for a goody bag, courtesy of the Green Bay Booyah. Booyah team mascot Rocky Bal-Booyah along with the Easter Bunny will also be on hand for pictures with the kids in attendance.

To ensure the team has enough goody bags to accommodate everyone attending, and to adhere to capacity guidelines within the stadium, the team will be limiting the event to the first 500 kids that sign up. Please fill out the form below to ensure admittance.

Also, at this time, masks are still required within Capital Credit Union Park, so please plan accordingly.

Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 16th. Opening Day at Capital Credit Union Park is slated for Tuesday, June 1st as the Booyah host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders at 6:35. Group tickets and the all-new Fleet Farm Flex Pack are on sale now. The Fleet Farm Flex Pack includes six tickets that can also be used for any games this summer along with a $50 Capital Credit Union Park gift card, $10 Fleet Farm gift card and much more. Visit www.booyahbaseball.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Booyah front office at Capital Credit Union Park is located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from March 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.