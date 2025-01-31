Capital City at Greensboro (1/31/2025)
January 31, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video
Check out the Capital City Go-Go Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from January 31, 2025
- Second Half Burst Puts Vipers Past Skyforce - Rio Grande Valley Vipers
- Herd Blast the Blue Coats - Wisconsin Herd
- Greensboro Swarm Tops Capital City in Second Sold-Out Crowd of the Season - Greensboro Swarm
- Maine Celtics Score in Clutch to Sweep Wolves - Maine Celtics
- Maine Celtics Hold Off Iowa Wolves, 103-94 - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Acquire Tommy Bruner - Long Island Nets
- Stockton Kings Rally to Claim Thrilling Win over the Grand Rapids Gold - Stockton Kings
- Game Preview: Skyforce at Vipers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Capital City Go-Go Stories
- Justin Champagnie and Jaylen Nowell Named to NBA G League Up Next Game
- Capital City Go-Go Clinch the Sixth Seed in the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase Tournament
- Capital City Go-Go AcquireJalen McDaniels via Trade
- Go-Go Announce Training Camp Roster, Dates
- Go-Go Select DJ Rodman and Jayden Hardaway in 2024 NBA G League Draft