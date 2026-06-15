Cape Verde's Path to the 2026 World Cup
Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
#capeverde #worldcup
Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC to Train at St. George's School - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Earthquakes Sign Bruce Arena to New Contract - San Jose Earthquakes
- Real Salt Lake's Juan Manuel Sanabria and Uruguay Face off against Saudi Arabia in 2026 FIFA World Cup Opener Monday - Real Salt Lake
- LAFC Loans Forward Adrian Wibowo to FC Wacker Innsbruck - Los Angeles FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.