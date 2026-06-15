CAPE VERDE: the Country the World Cup Is About to Discover: National Anthems

Published on June 15, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC YouTube Video







Cape Verde may be the second-smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA World Cup, but the Blue Sharks have never let size define their ambition.

Led by Columbus Crew defender Steven Moreira, this island nation is ready to introduce the world to Cape Verdean football - a style built on resilience, pride, and an unbreakable sense of identity.

In this episode, players and supporters share what it means to represent a country of just over half a million people on the game's biggest stage, and why Cape Verde's World Cup journey is about more than results - it's about putting their culture, passion, and love for the beautiful game on full display.

National Anthems is a documentary series exploring the identity of each country at the 2026 FIFA World Cup through the voices of MLS players, national team stars, and the fans who support them.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 15, 2026

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