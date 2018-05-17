Canucks Sign Tanner Macmaster and Jagger Dirk
May 17, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed forward Tanner MacMaster and defenseman Jagger Dirk to one-year contracts.
MacMaster, 22, appeared in 13 games with the Comets last season, recording seven points (2-5-7). He made his AHL debut on March 17 at Belleville after signing an ATO on March 16. In addition, the forward notched four points (1-3-4) in five playoff games with Utica.
Prior to joining the Comets, the 6-0, 185-pound forward appeared in 38 games for Quinnipiac University, registering 33 points (13-20-33). In 150 games in the NCAA over the last four seasons, the Calgary, Alberta native collected 84 points (30-54-84).
Dirk, 25, signed an ATO with the Binghamton Devils on March 21, 2018, playing in seven games and registering one point (0-1-1).
Before signing with Binghamton, the 6-0, 199-pound defenseman dressed in 30 games at St. Francis Xavier University, amassing 28 points (6-22-28). Dirk also helped the X-Men advance all the way to the University Cup and was named to the Championship All-Star Team. The Penticton, BC native spent the last four seasons at St. Francis Xavier University, totaling 73 points (15-58-73) in 114 games.
