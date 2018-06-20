Canucks Sign Richard Bachman to a Two-Year Deal

Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has signed goaltender Richard Bachman to a two-year, two-way contract.

Bachman, 30, posted a 13-13-5 record with a .902 save percentage and 2.98 GAA in 31 games played with Utica during the 2017-18 season. The 5'10", 175-pound goaltender has played 92 career games with the Comets, posting a 43-36-13 record, a .903 save percentage and 2.80 GAA.

Bachman originally signed with Vancouver as a free agent on July 1, 2015. He was selected 120th overall by Dallas in the 2006 NHL Entry Draft.

