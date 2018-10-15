Canucks Recall Forward Adam Gaudette

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has recalled center Adam Gaudette from the AHL Utica Comets.

Gaudette, 22, has appeared in four games for the Comets this season, registering four points (2-2-4) and two penalty minutes.

He made his professional debut in 2017-18 with the Vancouver Canucks, playing five NHL games.

Previously, he spent three seasons with Northeastern University where he was the recipient of the 2018 Hobey Baker Award.

The Braintree, MA native was originally selected in the fifth round, 149th overall, by the Vancouver Canucks in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.

