Canucks Reassign Forward Reid Boucher to the Comets
April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Reid Boucher to the Utica Comets.
Boucher, 24, recorded 46 points (25-21-46) in 45 games with the Comets and three goals and two assists in 20 games with the Canucks this season. Boucher led the Comets in scoring during the regular season and was named the Tom McVie Coach's Most Valuable Player and Mohawk Valley Media Player of the Year. He was also named to the AHL All-Star Game earlier this season.
A native of Lansing, Michigan, Boucher was originally claimed by the Canucks off of waivers from the New Jersey Devils on January 4, 2017.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2018
- Canucks Reassign Forward Reid Boucher to the Comets - Utica Comets
- F Oskar Lindblom, D Travis Sanheim Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Sign Mikhail Berdin - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Bring up Six from Cincinnati - Rochester Americans
- Reign Fall in Double-Overtime in Game Three vs Stars - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.