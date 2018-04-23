Canucks Reassign Forward Reid Boucher to the Comets

April 23, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, NY - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Reid Boucher to the Utica Comets.

Boucher, 24, recorded 46 points (25-21-46) in 45 games with the Comets and three goals and two assists in 20 games with the Canucks this season. Boucher led the Comets in scoring during the regular season and was named the Tom McVie Coach's Most Valuable Player and Mohawk Valley Media Player of the Year. He was also named to the AHL All-Star Game earlier this season.

A native of Lansing, Michigan, Boucher was originally claimed by the Canucks off of waivers from the New Jersey Devils on January 4, 2017.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 23, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.