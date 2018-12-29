Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the club has reassigned forward Adam Gaudette to the Utica Comets.
Gaudette, 22, has split the season between Vancouver and Utica in 2018.19. The Braintree, Mass. native has registered six points (2-4-6) and 10 penalty minutes in 31 games with Vancouver. He has accumulated four points (2-2-4) and two penalty minutes in four games with the Comets.
Gaudette was originally drafted by Vancouver in the fifth round, 149thoverall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
