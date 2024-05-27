Canucks Hire Manny Malhotra as Head Coach of the Abbotsford Canucks

May 27, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that Manny Malhotra has been hired as the new head coach of the Abbotsford Canucks. Malhotra replaces Jeremy Colliton who was named the second head coach in Abbotsford franchise history in July of 2022.

"Bringing in someone who is familiar with the organization is a big win for us," said Allvin. "Manny's experience in hockey development and coaching has prepared him really well for this head coaching opportunity. We look forward to working with him and providing our staff in Abbotsford all the support they need to continue to develop our players."

Malhotra has spent the past four seasons working as an assistant coach for the Toronto Maple Leafs after joining Toronto at the start of the 2020 NHL Season. Before that, the Mississauga Ontario native also spent time on the Canucks coaching staff working as a development coach in 2016-17 and as an assistant coach from 2017 to 2020.

"First of all, I would like to thank Jeremy Colliton and Gary Agnew for the work they did for us in Abbotsford," said Abbotsford GM and Canucks Assistant GM Ryan Johnson. "Having played against Manny in the NHL, I know firsthand many of the great qualities he possesses and the competitiveness in his DNA. He is a teacher first and his skillset and mindset will fit in perfectly with our vision for the team in Abbotsford."

A 7th overall first round draft pick of the New York Rangers in 1998, Malhotra played for seven NHL teams over 16 seasons. In 991 NHL games he racked up 116 goals, 179 assists for 295 points. Known for his prowess in the face off circle, Malhotra spent three seasons playing for the Canucks, appearing in 159 games with Vancouver.

"Being able to return the to the Vancouver Canucks organization is an incredible opportunity for both me and my family," said Malhotra. "Getting the chance to help develop the next wave of young talent is an honour and a privilege. We have a lot of good prospects in the group, and I can't wait to get started on the ice. I would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs as well for providing me the opportunity to work with them the past four years."

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 27, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.