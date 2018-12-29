Canucks Extend AHL Affiliate Deal with the Utica CometsÂ
December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have extended their deal with American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. The deal in place will allow for an extension of up to an additional six years.
"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Utica," said Jim Benning, General Manager, Canucks Sports and Entertainment. "The Comets share our organization's level of commitment and philosophy in player development, providing a strong environment for growth. We believe the culture in Utica, combined with the great fan support and atmosphere at games, will continue to be beneficial for the players in our system."
"We couldn't be happier to extend and grow our well-established partnership with the Vancouver Canucks," said Rob Esche, President, Utica Comets. "It has been an honour to play a small part in the future of the Canucks organization, and we look forward to continuing to establish a culture and atmosphere here in Utica that aligns with the goals and values in Vancouver."
The Comets inaugural season as the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate began in the 2013.14 season. Utica won the North Division championship and reached the Calder Cup Final in 2014.15. The Comets also hold the AHL sellout streak record with 133 consecutive games (April 10, 2015-present), surpassing the previous record of 121 games.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 29, 2018
- Crunch Defeat Thunderbirds, 4-3, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Sens Close out 2018 with Win over Devils - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Earn a Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Fall in OT - Hartford Wolf Pack
- St. Denis helps Bridgeport to its third straight win with overtime winner on Saturday - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Devils Slowed by Senators, 3-2 - Binghamton Devils
- Goloubef Sparks P-Bruins Comeback in Hershey - Providence Bruins
- Eagles Sign DeJong to Professional Tryout Agreement - Colorado Eagles
- Comets Topple North Division Leading Amerks - Utica Comets
- Bruins Rally in Third, Down Bears 4-1 - Hershey Bears
- Admirals Taken Down by Wild - Milwaukee Admirals
- Crunch Collect Extra Point in OT Win over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Boyle to Gulls, Redmond Recalled - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Extend AHL Affiliate Deal with the Utica CometsÂ - Utica Comets
- Poturalski Lifts Checkers over Laval in OT - Charlotte Checkers
- Game #30 Preview: Tucson vs. Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Sound Tigers Recall Gaudreau from Worcester - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Canucks Reassign Forward Adam Gaudette to the Comets Â - Utica Comets
- Moose Release Carroll, Reassign Maclise - Manitoba Moose
- Coyotes Assign Bunting to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Matt Bartkowski from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Ottawa Recalls Rodewald - Belleville Senators
- Welinski to Anaheim, Sustr Joins San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bears Add Two Defenders from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Stockton Looks to Even the Score Saturday - Stockton Heat
- Florida Panthers Acquire 2020 Fifth-Round Pick from Toronto - Springfield Thunderbirds
- American Hockey League Announces Suspensions - AHL
- Flames Recall Dillon Dube from Stockton - Stockton Heat
- Ottawa Recalls Elliott and Wolanin - Belleville Senators
- Condors Wizard Night with Specialty Jerseys Tonight - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Devils, December 29 - Belleville Senators
- Tampa Bay Lightning Assign Defenseman Slater Koekkoek to Syracuse Crunch for Conditioning Assignment - Syracuse Crunch
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Sabres Recall Wedgewood, Amerks Bring up Johansson - Rochester Americans
- Devils Sign Goaltender Evan Cormier to Amateur Tryout - Binghamton Devils
- Road Team Wins 6th Straight in Series as Chicago Tops Hogs - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Stay Sharp at Home with 5-2 Victory over Stockton - Tucson Roadrunners
- Early Lead Doesn't Hold - Ontario Reign
- Blais Caps Comeback in Win over Reign - San Antonio Rampage
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.