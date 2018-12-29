Canucks Extend AHL Affiliate Deal with the Utica CometsÂ

December 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release





Utica, N.Y. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have extended their deal with American Hockey League affiliate, the Utica Comets. The deal in place will allow for an extension of up to an additional six years.

"We are very pleased to continue our partnership with Utica," said Jim Benning, General Manager, Canucks Sports and Entertainment. "The Comets share our organization's level of commitment and philosophy in player development, providing a strong environment for growth. We believe the culture in Utica, combined with the great fan support and atmosphere at games, will continue to be beneficial for the players in our system."

"We couldn't be happier to extend and grow our well-established partnership with the Vancouver Canucks," said Rob Esche, President, Utica Comets. "It has been an honour to play a small part in the future of the Canucks organization, and we look forward to continuing to establish a culture and atmosphere here in Utica that aligns with the goals and values in Vancouver."

The Comets inaugural season as the Vancouver Canucks AHL affiliate began in the 2013.14 season. Utica won the North Division championship and reached the Calder Cup Final in 2014.15. The Comets also hold the AHL sellout streak record with 133 consecutive games (April 10, 2015-present), surpassing the previous record of 121 games.

