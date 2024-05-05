Canucks Drop Game 2 against the Ontario Reign, 4-0

May 5, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their 2-week road trip as they took on the Ontario Reign for game 2 of the Pacific Division Semifinals.

No changes to the goaltenders as Zach Sawchenko starts for the Canucks against Erik Portillo for the Reign. The defensemen pairings remained untouched, as Christian Wolanin and Nick Cicek stuck together, as well as Matt Irwin with Filip Johansson and Akito Hirose with Cole McWard.

Up front, Vasily Podkolzin joined Max Sasson and Linus Karlsson to kick things off, and Sheldon Dries centered Arshdeep Bains and Tristen Nielsen. Aatu Räty lined up with John Stevens and Marc Gatcomb, and Ty Glover slotted back in with Dmitri Zlodeev and Chase Wouters to round out the Canucks offense.

The first period did not go as the Canucks had hoped. The Reign opened the scoring just 8 minutes in when the Canucks found themselves on the penalty kill, and Akil Thomas backhanded the puck past Sawchenko to give the Reign an early lead. Just 2 minutes later, Charles Hudon found himself on the breakaway where he was able to rip one to the back of the Canucks net. Zach Sawchenko made a massive glove save late in the second to hold the Reign at 2, but the Canucks headed into the second period down 2-0.

The Canucks would look to get on the board in the second period, but despite some good chances, Erik Portillo and Zach Sawchenko each made some saves to keep the second period scoreless. The Canucks were still down by two heading into the third period.

Looking to get on the board once again, the Canucks' hopes to split the series was still alive. Erik Portillo held on to all of the shots that came his way, and instead, Andre Lee scored for the Reign to extend their lead to 3 goals. With just over 2 minutes to play, Abbotsford pulled goaltender Zach Sawchenko to get the extra man, but after the Reign cleared the puck from their zone, Tyler Madden beat the Canucks to the other end to secure the empty net goal and make it 4-0.

The Canucks dropped the second game of the five-game series 4-0, but will finally return home to battle back in a do-or-die game against the Ontario Reign, where they will remain to finish up the series.

