Canucks Call up Jake Kielly

September 3, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release





KALAMAZOO, MI - The Vancouver Canucks, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Kalamazoo Wings, announced Thursday the club recalled goaltender Jake Kielly.

The 23-year-old rookie played 24 games for the K-Wings in 2019-20, posting a record of 7-11-4, with a 3.97 goals-against average and a .887 save percentage. He will now head to Edmonton to join the Canucks in the Western Conference bubble for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Kielly signed a two-year entry level contract with Vancouver in April 2019 and has yet to play an NHL game. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota native previously played three seasons at Clarkson University.

Vancouver faces Vegas in game six of their second round series tonight at 9:45 p.m. ET. The Canucks trail the best-of-seven series three games to two.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 3, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.